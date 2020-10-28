China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Biologic Products, Inc., through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, is principally engaged in the research, development, production, manufacturing and sale of plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and other health care facilities in China. Its subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., operates from its manufacturing facility located in Taian City, Shandong Province. The Company’s principal products include its approved human albumin and immunoglobulin products. These human albumin products are mainly used to increase blood volume and its immunoglobulin products are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $116.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.62. China Biologic Products has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $119.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.98.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $111.11 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 41.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 302.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 20.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

