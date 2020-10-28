City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that City will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in City in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in City by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

