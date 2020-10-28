Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair started coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $512.44 million, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.94. Clarus has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Clarus had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,890.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clarus by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,395,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

