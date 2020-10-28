ValuEngine Upgrades ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) to “Buy”

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.11.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

