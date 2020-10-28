Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) to Hold

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

CLSK opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $6,691,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CleanSpark (CLSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.