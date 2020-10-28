Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $159.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $145.78 on Tuesday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $100,227.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $9,996,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

