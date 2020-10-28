Aegis Initiates Coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Equities research analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.