Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KBNT opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Kubient has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.26.

In other Kubient news, CEO Peter A. Bordes, Jr. acquired 19,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $50,934.36.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers (ad space buyers) and publishers (ad space sellers) the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

