Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luther Burbank news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $26,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,543.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $337,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

