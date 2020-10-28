Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,500.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,330.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,167.94.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,282.47 on Tuesday. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,378.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,131.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $973.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of -377.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Mercadolibre by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

