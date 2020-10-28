Credit Suisse Group Increases Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $225.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $209.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.73. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $211.50.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $170,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

