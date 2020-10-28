Truist Initiates Coverage on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Equities research analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

NTLA opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.69. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $135,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $590,238. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

