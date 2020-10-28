MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKSI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $129.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 67.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

