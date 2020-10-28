Guild Holdings (NASDAQ:GHLD) Insider Lisa Irene Klika Sells 11,445 Shares of Stock

Guild Holdings (NASDAQ:GHLD) insider Lisa Irene Klika sold 11,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $160,573.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,696.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guild stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Guild Holdings has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

