Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Randall J. Garutti Sells 13,596 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,020,243.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -338.29 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.01. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $85.43.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

