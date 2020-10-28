Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CATB. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.10.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.64. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

