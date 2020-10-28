Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro stock opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 12.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.