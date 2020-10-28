iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Zacks Investment Research

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its target price boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of iRobot from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of IRBT opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $48,457.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,641.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $567,381.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,689 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 3,500.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 882,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in iRobot by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iRobot by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 71,482 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 134,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.