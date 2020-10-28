Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Director Peter K. Barker Sells 10,982 Shares

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AVY stock opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $145.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.34 and its 200-day moving average is $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.73.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
