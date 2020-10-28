Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Director Peter K. Barker Sells 10,982 Shares

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AVY stock opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $145.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.34 and its 200-day moving average is $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

