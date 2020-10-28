Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) VP Anne Hill Sells 11,427 Shares of Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:AVY opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $145.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.
AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
