Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) VP Anne Hill Sells 11,427 Shares of Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AVY opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $145.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.