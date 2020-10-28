$862.59 Million in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post sales of $862.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $839.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $913.10 million. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 141,890 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

