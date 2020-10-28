Analyzing Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Immersion and Corsair Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corsair Gaming 0 0 8 0 3.00

Immersion currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.00%. Corsair Gaming has a consensus price target of $26.13, indicating a potential upside of 1.30%. Given Immersion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immersion is more favorable than Corsair Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Immersion and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion -17.49% -5.38% -3.45% Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Immersion shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Immersion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immersion and Corsair Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion $35.95 million 4.96 -$20.04 million ($0.56) -11.84 Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Corsair Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immersion.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content. In addition, the company offers design tools, application programming interfaces (APIs), reference designs, and firmware for haptic experiences to branded devices and other products. Further, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Additionally, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

