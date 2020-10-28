Critical Analysis: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) versus Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXEFF)

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Permianville Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $148.67 million 0.08 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A Permianville Royalty Trust $44.96 million 0.40 $9.52 million N/A N/A

Permianville Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bellatrix Exploration.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration N/A -0.16% -0.07% Permianville Royalty Trust 23.13% 13.13% 13.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bellatrix Exploration and Permianville Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Bellatrix Exploration on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

