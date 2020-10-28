Reviewing ReoStar Energy (OTCMKTS:REOS) and Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

ReoStar Energy (OTCMKTS:REOS) and Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get ReoStar Energy alerts:

ReoStar Energy has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.8% of ReoStar Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReoStar Energy and Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReoStar Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) $115.49 billion 0.42 $18.14 billion N/A N/A

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has higher revenue and earnings than ReoStar Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ReoStar Energy and Gazprom PAO (EDR), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReoStar Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) 0 3 3 0 2.50

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.92%. Given Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gazprom PAO (EDR) is more favorable than ReoStar Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ReoStar Energy and Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReoStar Energy N/A N/A N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) 6.13% 2.69% 1.82%

Summary

Gazprom PAO (EDR) beats ReoStar Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReoStar Energy

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects. The company was formerly known as Goldrange Resources, Inc. and changed its name to ReoStar Energy Corporation in November 2004. ReoStar Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a gas transmission system totaling approximately 171.4 thousand kilometers that comprises 253 compressor stations with a total capacity of 46.7 thousand megawatts in Russia. In addition, the company operates underground gas storage facilities; operates oil refining and petrochemical complexes; generates and sells electric and heat energy; and produces and markets liquefied natural gas. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for ReoStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReoStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.