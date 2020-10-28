Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 152.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $5,640,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 285,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 40,614 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 327,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

