Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 124.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $104,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $46,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,947 shares of company stock worth $179,289. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMGI shares. TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

