Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 888.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3,865.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,652,000 after purchasing an additional 723,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

NYSE:VLO opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

