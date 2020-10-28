Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 124.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 226.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 125,968 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $256,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,412.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,851 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,122. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

