Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Healthequity by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.77, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

