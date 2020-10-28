Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

