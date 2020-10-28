First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Position Raised by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter worth $31,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

