ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 252.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCXI opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.10 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 49,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $2,656,483.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

