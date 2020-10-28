Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 38 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 61.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,760,000 after purchasing an additional 429,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HubSpot by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in HubSpot by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 148,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $304.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.37 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $330.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.43.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,635,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,089,114. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

