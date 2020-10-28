1,106 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 395.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,356 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,849,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,837,000 after acquiring an additional 496,546 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $11,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of HALO opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -114.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,493. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

