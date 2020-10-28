236 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. TheStreet raised Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.27.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

