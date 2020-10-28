Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,175 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

