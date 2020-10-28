Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 148,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in HubSpot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $2,422,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,171,107.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total value of $304,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,700.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,114. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $304.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -182.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $330.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jyske Bank upped their target price on HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.43.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

