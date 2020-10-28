Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 105.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

HLNE stock opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $76.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

