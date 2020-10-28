Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $29,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $156,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $934,332.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,806,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,568 in the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.