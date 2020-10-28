Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.27.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

