Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $725.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

