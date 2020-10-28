Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 365.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after acquiring an additional 369,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172,907 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,541,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 750,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,852,000 after purchasing an additional 89,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIT stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.25 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.