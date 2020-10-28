Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $29,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 119,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $2,134,889.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,891,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,320 shares of company stock worth $3,685,568. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 116.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

