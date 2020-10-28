Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $31,000 Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 278.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

