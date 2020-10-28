Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 661.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,410,000 after purchasing an additional 797,326 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 158.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 589,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,082,000 after buying an additional 361,650 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 562,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,669,000 after buying an additional 229,150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 941.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,260,000 after buying an additional 210,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,847,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,178,000 after buying an additional 199,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.