Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 149.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 26,923 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $7,704,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $392,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 721,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,418,971.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $777,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,188,514.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,058. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. The company has a market cap of $856.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.