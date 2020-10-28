Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $32,000 Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Continental Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 47,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 3.48. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 769,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

