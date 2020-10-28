Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period.

Shares of IDV opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

