Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,871,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in NiSource by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1,418.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 1,447.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $19,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -75.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.