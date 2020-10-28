Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $32,000 in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in XP in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of XP by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in XP during the first quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in XP in the second quarter worth $448,000.

NYSE:XP opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. XP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for XP (NYSE:XP)

